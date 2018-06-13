Catapult exhibit underway

The Gallery at Southeast Missouri State University’s Catapult Creative House, located at 612 Broadway in downtown Cape Girardeau, is hosting an exhibition titled “Breath.”

The show features the work of Jessica Lambert, Catapult Creative House Student Gallery’s manager and senior bachelor of fine arts student at Southeast.

The exhibition is scheduled to remain on display through July 27.

“Breath” is a collection of visual works focused on sleep, dreams, fatigue and rest. Lambert explores this in printmaking, sculpture and video.

Catapult Creative House hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. All gallery exhibitions, events and talks are free and open to the public.

For more information, contact Leah Powers at lepowers@semo.edu or 573-290-5372.