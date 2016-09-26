Catfish Days Fest planned in Olmsted

The annual Olmsted Catfish Days Festival is planned Saturday, Oct. 8.

The event will begin on Front Street Saturday morning with a flea market, community yard sales, food vendors, music and a parade.

The cost for flea market, yard sale, information and game booth space is free. Space for food vendors costs $25, which includes electrical hookups.

Catfish will be served starting at 11 a.m. at the city hall. Dinners are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 8 years old and under. Other food vendors will also be on site.

Helicopter rides by Southern Skyz Aviation will be a new addition to the festival. Rides are $40 per person or three people for $100.

A parade is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. at the Lutheran Church and will feature area fire departments, floats and bands. For more information about the parade, call David at 618-559-1443.

Catfish Days will include live music throughout the day and fireworks at 8 p.m.

The Olmsted Historical Society’s Old Train Depot will be open to the public.

The Olmsted Library will host its annual book sale. New this year are a farm animal petting zoo and a TV raffle.

For general information, call 618-742-6487 or email villageofolmsted@yahoo.com.