Cave Creek Glade hike set

A guided hike is planned Saturday morning, May 19, at Cave Creek Glade in Southern Illinois. The hike is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Cave Creek Glade is located in the Cache River State Natural Area, which is along U.S. Highway 45, about 4 miles south of Vienna.

Those who want to go on the hike are asked to meet at 10 a.m. at the parking lot near the glade.

Botanist Erin Medvecz will lead a wildflower walk at the glade.

Organizers noted that the trail is short, but very steep. Appropriate footwear is advised. For more information, call 618-657-2064.