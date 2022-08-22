Celebration of all things insect planned at sanctuary

Insect Awareness & Appreciation Day is planned Saturday, Aug. 27, at the War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary at 228 Bushwack Rd. near Golconda.

The event is sponsored by the Illinois Audubon Society’s Shawnee Chapter.

Activities are scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. and will continue into the evening.

Workshops, field trips, an insect zoo and insect crafts and activities are planned.

A potluck dinner is planned at 6 p.m., with a main dish and drinks provided. Guests are asked to bring a dish to share.

Following the potluck, a raffle and an “Insect Open Mic” are planned. The evening will end with a performance by RognboB.

Insect Awareness & Appreciation Day is free and open to the public. Those who plan to attend are asked to bring their favorite beverage and lawn chairs...and to leave pets at home.

Organizers provided the following directions to the War Bluff Valley Wildlife Sanctuary from Golconda:

Take Route 146 north 3.5 miles and turn left onto Bushwack Road (look for brown binocular sign).

Follow the road about 2.2 miles to the sanctuary entrance on the right; watch for signs.

Bushwack Road turns into a gravel road and crosses a low water ford, don’t give up, just keep going and you will get there.

Organizers recommended to those who plan to attend to download a map to the location. More information is available by calling or texting 618-534-7870 or emailing shawneechapterias@gmail.com