Celebration of Life service planned to honor Tim Landis

An outdoor Celebration of Life service for Tim Landis, son of Floyd and Ann Landis of Anna, is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday, May 5, at the residence of family cousin Connie Lingle at 1895 Lick Creek Road.

In case of rain or inclement weather, the service will be held at the Anna VFW post home at 70 VFW Ln. near Anna.

Memorials can be made to the Stinson Memorial Library in Anna, where Ann began taking Tim when he was a young child,

A graduate of Anna-Jonesboro Community High School and Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Tim credited his mother and those early library visits in jump-starting his lifelong love of books and a journalism career that started at The Gazette-Democrat and the former WRAJ radio station in Anna.

Tim most recently was business editor of The State Journal-Register in Springfield, a position he held for more than 20 years.

He died of coronary artery disease on Jan. 2 at his home in Chatham.

In addition to his parents, Tim is survived by his wife, Debra; a son, Matthew; a daughter-in-law Ellie and a granddaughter Adaline; a daughter Kelsey and her fiance Jason; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The family is being served locally by Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Home in Anna.