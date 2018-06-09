Celebration of Life set for Brian Goins

A Celebration of Life is being planned for this Sunday in honor of Brian Goins.

Mr. Goins died last Thursday in Colombia, South America.

Mr. Goins was the owner of Trails End Lodge near Cobden.

The Celebration of Life is planned from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at StarView Vineyard, which is located at 5100 Wing Hill Rd. near Cobden.

Those who are organizing the event said that the goal is to raise funds which allow Mr. Goins to be returned home for burial.

The celebration will feature live music with Eli Tellor and Friends. The day also will feature barbeque, a gun raffle and a silent auction.

A $10 donation is requested to be a part of the Celebration of Life.