Census deadline moved to Oct 15

Following a decision by the United States Supreme Court on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the deadline for submitting census date has been moved up to Oct. 15.

The original deadline was extended to the end of October due to complications posed by the pandemic.

Following the ruling, the U.S. Census Bureau announced that it will be accepting responses online through Oct. 15 until 11:59 Hawaii time. The postmark deadline for paper submissions will also be Oct. 15. And door-knocking efforts and toll-free phone responses are also set to cease on that day.

The Southern Seven Health Department has reported that the Southern Illinois region is roughly 5% under the count taken in 2010.

Data from the census determines the distribution of federal funding for education, healthcare, housing and other programs.

Census data is also used to determine the number of representatives each state has in the United States House of Representatives.

According to the Southern Seven Health Department, for every person not counted, the region stands to lose approximately $1,400 a year in funds. They report that due to the underrepresentation in the 2010 census, the Southern Illinois region forfeited over $12.5 million over the past decade.

To complete your census online or to find more information on other options in census reporting, visit my2020census.gov.