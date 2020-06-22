Census response rates down in area counties when compared to 2010

Southern Seven Health Department continues to work to promote participation by area residents in the 2020 national census.

The health department, which serves Union County and six other area counties, reported that the U.S. Census Bureau planned to resume the Enumerate Operation on June 14.

This involves the door to door knocking. Door-to-door visits originally were scheduled from March 16 through April 30, but were postponed due to the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

The health department is hoping that through door-to-door visits, an increase in participation in the census will be seen in hard-to-reach communities.

Social distancing protocols, and other COVID-19 safety measures will be observed and put into place.

Southern Seven Health Department reported that as of June 11, census response rates in all of the counties which it serves were down, when compared to statistics from the same time during the 2010 census.

Response rates for area counties follow:

Alexander County: response rate as of June 11, 42.1 percent response rate, down 11.7 percent from the same time in 2010.

Hardin County: 19.9 percent, down 36.8 percent.

Johnson County: 59.5 percent, down 1.1 percent.

Massac County: 59.8 percent, down 8.8 percent.

Pope County: 42.9 percent, down 9.8 percent.

Pulaski County: 46.8 percent, down 10 percent.

Union County: 63.9 percent, down 4.9 percent.

The Census Bureau reported on June 12 that it continues to monitor the impacts COVID-19 has had on 2020 census operations and is following the guidance of federal, state and local health authorities to ensure the safety of its staff and the public.

As of June 12, more than 90 million households had responded to the 2020 Census, with over four in five households doing so online.

People can still respond on their own online, over the phone or by mail, all without having to meet a census taker.

As previously announced, the Enumerate Operation was scheduled to begin June 14 and continue through July 29.

All census takers have been trained on social distancing protocols, and will be issued Personal Protective Equipment, PPE, and will follow local guidelines for their use.