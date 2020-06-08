Census takers to start follow-up

Southern Seven Health Department reports that the U.S. Census Bureau has announced that, starting Aug. 11, it will begin following-up with households in the region that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

Southern Seven advised that households can still respond now by completing and mailing back the paper questionnaire they received, by responding online at 2020census.gov, or by phone at 844-330-2020.

Households can also respond online or by phone in one of 13 languages and find assistance in many more.

Those that respond will not need to be visited to obtain their census response.

The Census Bureau will provide face masks to census takers and requires that census takers wear a mask while conducting their work.

They will follow CDC and local public health guidelines when they visit.

Census takers must complete a virtual COVID-19 training on social distancing protocols and other health and safety guidance before beginning their work in neighborhoods.

Census takers are hired from local communities. All census takers speak English, and many are bilingual.

If a census taker does not speak the householder’s language, the household may request a return visit from a census taker who does.

Census takers will also have materials on hand to help identify the household’s language.

If no one is home when the census taker visits, they will leave a notice of their visit with information about how to respond online, by phone or by mail.

People are encouraged to cooperate with census takers and ensure that everyone who was living in their household as of April 1, 2020, is counted.

Census takers can be easily identified by a valid government ID badge with their photograph, a U.S. Department of Commerce watermark, and an expiration date on the badge.

To confirm a census taker’s identity, the public may contact their regional census center to speak with a Census Bureau representative.

The U.S. Constitution mandates a census of the population every 10 years.

The goal of the 2020 Census is to count everyone who lived in the United States on April 1, 2020, (Census Day).

Census statistics are used to determine the number of seats each state holds in the U.S. House of Representatives and informs how billions of dollars in federal funds will be allocated by state, local and federal lawmakers annually for the next 10 years.

For more information, visit 2020census.gov, or contact the Southern Seven Health Department at 618-634-2297.

Union County Census Day

A Census Day event is being planned for Thursday, Sept. 17, in Anna.

The City of Anna and Union County are working as partners to present the event.

Union County Census Day activities are scheduled from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sept. 17 on the front lawn at Stinson Memorial Library in Anna.

Assistance will be available to complete census surveys. Free food, refreshments and giveaways are planned.