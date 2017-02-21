Century Elementary School sets registration, screening

Century Elementary School at Ullin plans to have its annual kindergarten registration and Child Find screening on March 9-10.

The school advises that all students who are going to kindergarten in the fall should register on those days.

In addition to registration, children will be screened for hearing, vision and readiness skills.

Child Find screening is for children through 5 years of age.

Child and Family Connection is scheduled to be at the school from 9 a.m. to noon on March 9 only to screen children through the age of 3.

Appointments can be made by calling 618-845-3572 through March 8.

The school asks that the child’s birth certificate (from the vital statistics office) and immunization record be brought to the screening appointment.

The school also noted that children who are entering kindergarten will need a health physical, an eye exam and a dental exam prior to the start of the academic year.