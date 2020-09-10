CEO ‘Meet the Mentors Breakfast’ held in Anna

The Union County CEO class met Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Davie School Inn in Anna for this year’s “Meet the Mentors Breakfast.”

The mentor program is a vital part of enriching each student’s CEO experience. Mentors are chosen from the local business community and volunteer their time, business expertise and networking skills to assist the students in developing a class business and personal business.

This year’s program highlighted the students’ first CEO project of taking $1 to $100 in a two-week period. All of the students’ creative ideas were successful.

Mentors then shared their career paths and most concluded that they are now working in a field that was not in their original plan as a young teenager. The students learned from this that it’s OK to not know what their future career might be.

The mentors and the CEO students they will mentor have been paired and will begin meeting in person and virtually as the class explores ideas for their class business and personal business ventures.

This year’s volunteer CEO mentors are Dori Bigler, Stephanie Cox, Kelli Wood, Ivy Yana, Lisa Boget, Tiffany Short, Mickey Finch, Samantha Smith, Tanya Loveless, Darren Bailey, Travis Holtkamp, Tim Denny, Brent Goforth and Larry Carter. Photos provided.