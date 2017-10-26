CEO program gives back to community

Team 2017 of the Union County CEO program recently “gave back” to the community that has given them so much support.

Representing last year’s class were Shad Turner, Jessa Bond, Erin Dillow, and Jessica Glasco.

The students raised the funds through their class business, a special insert called Hearing Our Hometown Heartbeat, which was inserted into The Gazette-Democrat through a partnership with Reppert Publications.

This money was available after all student loans for their personal businesses were repaid.

The CEO alumni shared why these gifts and their recipients were important.

First, they chose to be investors in the program, with a one-time $3,000 gift, because they believe in the value of the program as experienced in their own lives.

CEO has not only enriched their personal growth, but has played a part in their receiving scholarships, internships and job offers.

Investors give $1,000 a year for three years to ensure that the program is sustained.

The gift was accepted by the CEO advisory board members who were in attendance, including Mark Chamness, Darren Bailey, Natalie McLean-Miller, Beth Marks, Mindy Carter, Crystal Housman, Ryan Carter and Evelyn Bailey.

Next, they chose to give a gift of $500 to the alumni fund for opportunities for the CEO alumni to stay connected with each other and the network of investors, mentors and presenters.

They also gave a gift of $300 to the class of 2018 for a special experience, such as a field trip or event not covered by other funds.

Representatives from the class, Zoe Fuhrhop and Grace Schroeder, accepted the gift with facilitator Kathy Bryan.

Continuing with one of the Union County CEO’s mottos, “Successful People Give Back,” they chose two charities to support. They learned about these charities through their team visits.

One, HOOAH, Healing Outside of a Hospital, enjoys an annual weekend of special events, such as an SIU basketball game and duck hunt for “’wounded warriors.”

This weekend is hosted by Grassy Lake Hunting Club. Collin Cain accepted the check for the attendees’ going home gifts.

The other philanthropic gift was presented to the Children’s Medical Resource Network, a Southern Illinois group providing special care to children who have suffered abuse.

Ginger Meyer, the group’s representative, accepted the gift for comfort bags for the children, including items such as a toothbrush or small blanket which may be the first the child has personally owned.

Other team members Aaron Lence and Julian Smith were unable to be at the event since they are attending Southern Illinois University Carbondale and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, respectively.

This presentation was part of a fall social that included investors and board families. The event was held at Coad’s Ford building in Anna.

Union County CEO welcomes applications from any sophomore or junior living in Union County.

Applications for the two credit hour class are scheduled to be available starting in December.

For more information about the program, visit unioncountyceo.org.