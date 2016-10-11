CEO team, Reppert Publications partners in Union County Pride

Union County CEO Team 17 has announced it is partnering with Reppert Publications to fully create, design and develop content for a multipage Union County Pride insert for a February edition of The Gazette-Democrat called “Hearing Our Hometown Heartbeat.”

The team is soliciting thoughts from the members of the public as to what “Hearing our Hometown Heartbeat” means to them.

Comments shared with Union County CEO may be used in the insert.

Team members are asking: what is the heartbeat of your hometown or of Union County: our larger “Hometown”? Is it our schools? Is it the relationships between the businesses and the community? Is it our past, present or future? What keeps that heart beating?

The specialty advertisements in the insert will be primarily of three types:

•Thank yous, from organizations thanking their business sponsors.

•“Did You Know?” by local businesses or groups sharing something new or overlooked.

•“Show Your Union County Pride” from anyone, photos welcome.

Ad sizes range from business card size to a half page and will start at $30. Comments and advertisements are being taken until Dec. 20 or until the limited space is filled.

CEO Team 17 members have already visited or heard from almost 40 business leaders throughout Union County and have expressed an awareness of the important role each of those businesses play in the community as well as an appreciation for the beauty of our area and the kindness and generosity of our people.

They feel this insert will be an effective way to share that awareness and appreciation with others.

Those interested in sharing their thoughts about “Hearing Our Hometown Heartbeat,” or who would like to discuss a possible ad, are asked to contact team member and content chair Erin Dillow by phone at 618-697-8028 or by email at unioncountyceo16@gmail.com.

The Union County CEO Program is a business funded program for high school students in which the students learn entrepreneurship and business life skills through mentors, speakers from the local business community, multiple business visits per week and actual business experience both as a class and individuals.

More information is available at unioncountyceo.org and facebook.com/unioncountyceo.