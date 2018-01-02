Chamber of commerce gala

Union County Chamber of Commerce president Melanie Lasley addressed those in attendance at the chamber’s 2018 gala. The event was held Saturday night, Jan. 27, at Blue Sky Vineyard near Makanda. The gala had a “Roaring ‘20s” theme.

During the gala, the chamber presented several special honors, including the business of the year, Stegle Plumbing; the new business of the year, Havisham House; the business improvement of the year award to Curt’s Classics; the citizen of the year award to Kathy Bryan; and a director MVP award to Carol Hoffman.

The dinner for the gala was catered by Great Boars of Fire, with the dessert bar catered by The Kitchen on Lafayette.