Chamber honors area legislator

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has honored 206 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and 45 members of the U.S. Senate with its annual Spirit of Enterprise Award, given in recognition of their support for pro-jobs, pro-growth policies in the first session of the 114th Congress.

Among the legislators honored was U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, R-Ill.

Bost was presented with the award during an event held Monday afternoon, April 17, at The Old Feed Store in downtown Cobden. The event was hosted by the Union County Chamber of Commerce.

This marks the 28th year that the U.S. Chamber has formally honored the accomplishments of what it described in a news release as a “select group of members of Congress.”

“We are pleased to recognize this group of legislators for engaging in pro-business policymaking that helps strengthen our nation’s spirit of enterprise,” said Tom Donohue, president and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

“The Spirit of Enterprise Award honors those members of Congress who are committed to ensuring that American businesses can continue to operate and succeed in a free enterprise system.”

The Spirit of Enterprise Award is given annually to members of Congress based on their votes on critical business legislation as outlined in the chamber publication, How They Voted.

Members who supported the chamber’s position on at least 70 percent of those votes qualify to receive the award.

During the first session of the 114th Congress, the chamber scored members on 14 Senate votes and 20 House votes, including votes reestablishing Trade Promotion Authority, reauthorizing the Export-Import Bank, and lifting the crude oil export ban.

Also scored were votes in support of the first long-term transportation law in a decade and votes to make permanent tax provisions that would have regularly expired.