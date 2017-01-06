Chamber orchestra programs scheduled at Anna Arts Center

The New Chicago Chamber Orchestra is scheduled to perform at the Anna Arts Center in Anna.

The performance is part of the 2017 Southern Illinois Music Festival.

The orchestra’s performance is set for 7:30 p.m. on June 5 in the performing arts auditorium at the center, which is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

The repertoire is scheduled to include a Mozart oboe quartet, and Dvorak’s “American” Quintet” and “Slavonic Dances.”

General admission is $10 and all students are $5. Tickets will be sold at the door.

The New Chicago Chamber Orchestra has a repertoire of 5,000 compositions, from the Baroque to the present.

Klassics for Kids

Earlier in the day on June 5, the orchestra is scheduled to present a Klassics for Kids program at the arts center. The program is set for 10 a.m. Admission is free.

Klassics for Kids is an interactive concert which is designed to expose children to the joys of live classical music and jazz.

For information on other events of the Southern Illinois Music Festival, visit http://www.sifest.com or call 618-53-MUSIC (68742).