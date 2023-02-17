Chancellor’s Scholarships awarded to students by SIU

Thirteen high achieving high school seniors from throughout the region, including two from Union County, are receiving Southern Illinois University Carbondale 2023 Chancellor’s Scholarships, which cover tuition, mandatory fees, food and housing for four years.

Union County students who received Chancellor’s Scholarships include:

Alto Pass: Makenzie Hilliard, Cobden High School.

Jonesboro: Isabel Tehandon, Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

On Feb. 6, SIU chancellor Austin A. Lane and other university officials paid surprise visits to present the scholarships and congratulate the 13 students, who were from 12 area high schools.

“I am excited to personally inform these high-achieving students in our own backyard about SIU Carbondale’s highest honor,” Lane said.

“Each student exemplifies want it means to be a Saluki who imagines making the world better. I look forward to seeing them this fall, where they will get a world-class education close to home.”

Lane presented scholarships to students in Carbondale, Carterville, Herrin, Marion and Murphysboro. Others received surprise personal visits from university officials and Brown Dawg.

SIU will award 42 Chancellor’s Scholarships this year. Almost 670 high school students competed in a selection process that included a scholarship application and essay, with finalists participating in a personal interview.

Selected students demonstrate high academic achievement, have a strong record of leadership in their communities and participate in numerous extracurricular activities.

As in prior years, scholarship recipients will come from throughout Illinois and the United States.

The other 29 scholarship recipients learned about their awards during a Zoom session on Feb. 6.

The award is renewable for three years, contingent upon the students maintaining a 3.0 or higher grade point average and completing 20 hours of community service and campus leadership activities per year.