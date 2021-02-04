Change noted for Anna 1, 2 polling place

Polling places are set for the Tuesday, April 6, election in Union County.

Polls are scheduled to be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Anna 1 and 2 Precincts

Union County Clerk Lance Meisenheimer has announced a change in the normal polling place for Anna 1 and 2 precincts.

The county clerk said that the normal polling place for the Anna 1 and 2 precincts, known as the Main Street Center (the old Sunshine Inn building), located at 400 S. Main St. in Anna, will be occupied by the Southern Seven Health Department on Election Day for a COVID-19 vaccination clinic.

The polling location will be moved to the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, located across the street at 315 South St., Anna, and will be in the fellowship hall on the first floor.

“We will have signs up at the Main Street Center to direct voters to the fellowship hall and signs at the fellowship hall to advise where the polls for Anna 1 and 2 are now located,” Meisenheimer said.

Anyone with questions can contact the county clerk’s office at 833-5711.

Other polling places in Union County follow:

Anna 3 and 4: Anna City Hall community room, 103 Market St., Anna.

Anna 5 and 6: Nazarene Church, 100 Kirk St., Anna.

Anna 7: Jo-Co Pools, 1009 Enterprise Dr., Anna.

Jonesboro 1 and 2: First Baptist Church, 201 W. Walnut St., Jonesboro.

Jonesboro 3: Jonesboro Fire Station, 102 W. Market St., Jonesboro.

Cobden 1 and 2: First Baptist Church, 200 S. Walker St., Cobden.

Dongola 1 and 2: Community center, 105 Oak St., Dongola.

Alto Pass: New Alto Pass civic center, 19 Elm St., Alto Pass.

Mill Creek: Mill Creek Baptist Church, 8525 State Route 127 South, Mill Creek.

Balcom: Big Creek Baptist Church, 485 Big Creek Church Rd., near Anna.

Lick Creek: Lick Creek School, 7355 Lick Creek Rd., between Anna and Lick Creek.

Stokes: Camp Ground Church, 50 Tunnel Ln., east of Anna.

Union: Wolf Lake Community Center, 4720 State Route 3N, Wolf Lake.