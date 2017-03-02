Charges filed in case alleged to involve BB pistol brought to school

The Anna Police Department reported on Wednesday, Jan. 25, that charges had been filed, and an arrest had been made, in connection with an alleged incident which occurred at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School.

The charges stemmed from an incident on Thursday, Jan. 19, in which a student allegedly brought a gun to school.

The Anna Police Department initiated an investigation, and with the assistance of the Union County State’s Attorney Tyler Edmonds’ office, applicable charges were filed against a juvenile in connection with the incident.

The juvenile was charged with unlawful use of a weapon and disorderly conduct. Each charge was classified as a Class 4 felony.

The investigation involves an A-JCHS student who is alleged to have brought an unloaded C02 BB pistol on campus, according to school district superintendent Rob Wright.

The student is alleged to have brought the pistol inside the school in a backpack.

Wright said once school officials received a tip about the situation, they immediately apprehended the student and did an all-call to parents.

Wright also clarified that by federal and state law, the BB pistol is not considered a weapon.