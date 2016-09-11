Charity auction to benefit AIDS coalition

The Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition has scheduled a charity auction for this Saturday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m. at the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship, 105 North Parrish Lane.

The evening will feature appetizers, a live and silent auction and music by Kindred Moon and Meridian 90.

Proceeds from the event will be used to purchase grocery store gift cards for low-income families impacted by HIV / AIDS. Reservations are $25 a person, and can be made by sending a check to AIDS Auction c/o Wally Paynter, 908 Oak St Apt B, Carmi, IL 62821.

Donations are still being accepted for auction items.

For more information, contact Wally Paynter at 812-480-0204 or wallypaynter@aol.com, or visit the group’s Facebook page at Southern Illinois AIDS Coalition.