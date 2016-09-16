Chief information officer presents annual report to county board

Union County chief information officer Rollie Hawk presented an annual report last week.

Hawk presented the report at a regular meeting of the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The meeting was Friday morning at the Union County Board of Commissioners.

The report highlighted what Hawk described as a focus on building value during uncertain times.

“In the business world, when times are good and revenue is high, the tendency is to build equity,” Hawk said.

“When revenue is down, you turn inward and focus on building value,” Hawk explained during his introduction.

“I’ve tried to apply that same approach here given so much uncertainty coming from the state.

“You won’t see lots of purchases this year but rather an effort to make better use of what we already have. That’s something I believe taxpayers appreciate.”

Hawk cited as highlights this year deploying case management software in the Union Count state’s attorney’s office, collaboration with other county offices and building connections with other units of government.

Hawk closed by thanking the board and office holders for their continued support and collaboration.