Child Abuse Prevention awareness efforts continue during April in community

April is Child Abuse Prevention Month. As a result of the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, Prevent Child Abuse Illinois advised the cancellation of activities which involved large gatherings.

Those activities included a Union County Proclamation Day. The event was planned April 1 at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro.

A movie night which had been scheduled for April 3 at Kiki’s CoffeeHouse in downtown Anna also was cancelled.

Organizers of events which had been planned in Union County said they were disappointed because the local activities had to be cancelled.

The cancellations were seen as vital, necessary steps to take to prevent future spread of this illness to the most vulnerable populations in the community.

The continued importance of commemorating Child Abuse Prevention Month in Union County was recognized, since it affects so many of the community’s children and their families.

Area residents were invited to blue on April 3 (Blue Day), to change outdoor light bulbs to blue, to display pinwheels and signs which note prevention efforts, to share posts from the local committee’s Facebook page and more.