Child Abuse Prevention Month activities scheduled during April in Union County

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month. As the number of unreported child abuse cases continues to rise in Illinois as a result of the pandemic, child abuse advocates in Union County are encouraging residents of all ages to get involved in awareness and prevention activities this April.

In 2011, the Union County Child Abuse Prevention, UCCAP, planning committee was co-developed by WIBH Radio in Anna and the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, to promote child abuse awareness and prevention.

The committee included county child advocacy agencies, healthcare providers, law enforcement, schools and businesses.

In 2019, Union County CAP expanded its support under Prevent Child Abuse, PCA, Illinois.

Today, the committee still includes its original members and many new ones who work together to improve the lives of Union County abused and neglected children and their families.

“As we recognize Child Abuse Prevention Month, let us recommit ourselves to protecting the safety and well-being of our most vulnerable population, said Rachel Chruszczyk, prevention specialist-Southern Region for Prevent Child Abuse Illinois. “By raising awareness and taking action, we can ensure that every child grows up in a safe and nurturing environment, free from the trauma of abuse. Let us work together to build a brighter future for our children.”

Organizers noted that many family-friendly events and activities are planned for April, including:

April 3 at 9 a.m.: “13th Annual CAP Month Proclamation Day” at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. The event is open to the public.

April 7 is National Wear Blue Day.

April 7 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.: “Coffee with a Cop” at Kiki’s Coffee House in Anna. Sponsored by Anna Police Department.

April 14 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.: “PJ’s & Movie Night” at Kiki’s Coffee House. All ages welcome. Admission is one pair of kid-size socks to be given to children receiving shoes through the Warm Soles Campaign.

WIBH Radio’s second Annual Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign to raise funds to buy new shoes for Southern Illinois children in need. Deadline to donate is May 12.

Purchase a blue cookie through the awareness campaign, #GoBlue Cookie Campaign, at Anna Baking Company and Davis Pastry in Anna.

Purchase Blue Kids signs from the Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network.

For more information about these and other events planned in Union County for Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit Facebook.com/UnionCountyCAP or contact Rachel Chruszczyk at rchruszczyk@pcaillinois.org or Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Head Start at 618-634-2297, extension 9161.