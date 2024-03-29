Child Abuse Prevention Month Proclamation Day event set in county

April’s observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month is scheduled to kick off with a special event next week.

In 2011, a Union County Child Abuse Prevention, UCCAP, planning committee was co-developed by WIBH Radio in Anna and the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resource Network, CMMHRN, to promote child abuse awareness and prevention.

The committee included county child advocacy agencies, healthcare providers, law enforcement, schools and businesses.

In 2019, Union County CAP expanded its support under Prevent Child Abuse, PCA, Illinois.

Today, the committee still includes its original members and many new ones who work together to improve the lives of Union County’s abused and neglected children and their families.

On April 3 at 9 a.m., the “13th Annual CAP Month Proclamation Day” is planned at the Union County Courthouse in Jonesboro. The event is open to the public.

Proclamation Day will be followed by other National Child Abuse Prevention Month activities in Union County.

April 5 is National Wear Blue Day. Blue is the color which helps to bring awareness to National Child Abuse Prevention Month.

April 26, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., “PJ’s & Movie Night” is planned at Kiki’s Coffee House in downtown Anna. All ages are welcome. Admission is one pair of kid-size socks to be given to children who receive shoes through the Warm Soles, New Hope Campaign sponsored by WIBH Radio in Anna.

The goal of the campaign, which is now underway, is to raise funds to buy new shoes for Southern Illinois children who are in need. The deadline to donate is May 17.

Everyone in the community will be able to purchase a blue cookie through the #GoBlue awareness campaign at Anna Baking Company and Davis Pastry in Anna.

Blue Kids signs will be available to purchase from the Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network.

For more information about the events which are planned in Union County for Child Abuse Prevention Month, visit Facebook.com/UnionCountyCAP or contact Rachel Chruszczyk at rchruszczyk@pcaillinois.org or Shawnna Rhine at Southern 7 Head Start at 618-634-2297, extension 9161.