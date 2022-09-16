Home / Home

Children’s coats, shoes available

Fri, 09/16/2022 - 5:11pm admin

Coats and shoes for children continue to be available through the regional New Hope Campaign.

The coats and shoes which are available were purchased with monetary donations through the New Coats, New Hope and Warm Soles, New Hope campaigns sponsored byWIBH Radio in Anna.

Coats and shoes are available in select sizes while supplies last through three area partners in the campaigns.

No paper work or proof of income is required to request a coat or shoes.

Those who would like to receive a coat or shoes can call the following partners for more information:

Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network, 833-6488. Arrowleaf, 618-658-3079. Southern 7 Head Start, 618-634-2297.

The Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network handles distribution for Union County.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
2 + 0 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here