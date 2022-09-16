Children’s coats, shoes available

Coats and shoes for children continue to be available through the regional New Hope Campaign.

The coats and shoes which are available were purchased with monetary donations through the New Coats, New Hope and Warm Soles, New Hope campaigns sponsored byWIBH Radio in Anna.

Coats and shoes are available in select sizes while supplies last through three area partners in the campaigns.

No paper work or proof of income is required to request a coat or shoes.

Those who would like to receive a coat or shoes can call the following partners for more information:

Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network, 833-6488. Arrowleaf, 618-658-3079. Southern 7 Head Start, 618-634-2297.

The Children’s Medical & Mental Health Resource Network handles distribution for Union County.