Children’s fishing derbies scheduled

The U.S. Forest Service/Shawnee National Forest plans to host two fishing derbies for children age 5 to 15 on Saturday, May 20.

The schedule for the two fishing derbies, which will be held rain or shine, includes:

Oakwood Bottoms Interpretive Site, Grand Tower. For more info, contact the Mississippi Bluffs Ranger Station at 618-833-8576.

Pennant Bar, Pond No. 4, Grantsburg. For more info, call the Hidden Springs Ranger Station at 618-658-2111.

The fishing derbies are free. Organizers noted that children must be accompanied by an adult.

No fishing license is needed. Some bait will be provided. Prizes will be awarded in various categories.

Registration begins at 8 a.m. Participants begin fishing at 8:30 a.m. Lunch will be provided.

Those who plan to attend are advised to bring a chair or blanket.