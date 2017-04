Staging of the Shawnee Hills Arts Council/Anna Arts Center’s fourth annual children’s production is planned.

“Scenes from Alice” is scheduled April 28-30 at the arts center, which is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

Performances are set for 7 p.m. April 28 and 2 p.m. April 29-30.

“Scenes from Alice” is written and directed by Dr. Lynn Steveson.

Ticket prices are $5 for those 12 and under and $15 for all others.