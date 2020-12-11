Choate Center employee faces two felony charges

An Illinois State Police, ISP, Division of Internal Investigation, DII, investigation has led to the arrest of an employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services, IDHS, Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

The state police said in a news release that Teresa Smith, 57, of Pulaski, has been charged with official misconduct (a Class 3 felony) and obstructing justice (a Class 4 felony).

The Class 3 felony has a possible sentence of two to five years. The Class 4 felony has a possible sentence of one to three years.

On Feb. 5, the Illinois State Police DII were requested by IDHS staff to investigate a battery allegation by a mental health technician on a resident at Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.

After a comprehensive, cooperative investigation involving IDHS, and led by ISP, Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann’s office issued a summons on Oct. 29, for Smith with a required appearance date of Dec. 4 in Union County.

“The dedicated men and women of the ISP Division of Internal Investigation are committed to conducting investigations which identify criminal misconduct in state facilities,” ISP Col. Jamal Simington stated.

“It is imperative those who reside and work at these institutions are able to enjoy a safe environment which contributes to the best quality of life, free of any wrongdoing.”

The case has been turned over to the Union County state’s attorney.