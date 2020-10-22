Choate Center employees face charges of aggravated battery, obstructing justice

An Illinois State Police, ISP, Division of Internal Investigation, DII, led to the arrests of five employees at the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center in Anna.

The arrests were reported last week in Illinois State Police news releases.

Four Arrested

An ISP DII investigation led to the arrest of Bobby L. Lee, Johnny Brimm, Dalton Anderson and Mathew Wiseman, all employees of the Illinois Department of Human Services, IDHS, Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.

Bobby L. Lee and Dalton Anderson were charged with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony).

Mathew Wiseman and Johnny Brimm were charged with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony) and obstructing justice (a Class 4 felony).

The Class 3 felony has a possible sentence of two to five years. The Class 4 felony has a possible sentence of one to three years.

On May 18, ISP DII was requested by IDHS staff to investigate a possible aggravated battery to one of the facility’s residents.

After a comprehensive, cooperative investigation involving IDHS, and led by ISP, Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann’s office secured indictments on Sept. 30 for Bobby L. Lee, Johnny Brimm, Dalton Anderson and Mathew Wiseman.

Johnny Brimm, 40, of Jonesboro, was taken into custody on Oct. 6 at approximately 11:03 a.m. by the ISP and confined in Union County.

Bond on the warrant for the charge was set at $30,000, 10 percent to apply, by a Union County judge.

Dalton Anderson, 29, of Jonesboro, was taken into custody on Oct. 6 at approximately 11:38 a.m. by the ISP and confined in Union County.

Bond on the warrant for the charge was set at $30,000, 10 percent to apply, by a Union County judge.

Bobby L. Lee, 33, of Marion, was taken into custody on Oct. 6 at approximately 12:42 p.m. by the ISP. He was confined at the Williamson County Jail awaiting extradition to Union County.

Bond on the warrant for the charge was set at $30,000, 10 percent to apply, by a Union County judge.

Mathew Wiseman, 28, of Marion, was taken into custody on Oct. 6 at approximately 2 p.m. by the ISP and confined in Union County.

Bond on the warrant for the charge was set at $30,000, 10 percent to apply, by a Union County judge.

One Arrested

An ISP DII investigation led to the arrest of Kevin Jackson, who was also identified as an employee of the Choate Mental Health and Developmental Center.

Kevin Jackson was charged with aggravated battery (a Class 3 felony). The Class 3 felony has a possible sentence of two to five years.

On Jan. 23, ISP DII was requested by IDHS staff to investigate a possible aggravated battery to one of the facility’s residents.

After a comprehensive, cooperative investigation involving IDHS, and led by ISP, Union County State’s Attorney Daniel Klingemann’s office secured an indictment on Sept. 30 for Kevin Jackson.

Jackson, 38, of Carbondale, was taken into custody at approximately 11:07 a.m. Oct. 6 and confined at the Jackson County Jail.

Bond on the warrant for the charge was set at $30,000, 10 percent to apply, by a Union County Judge.

“The dedicated men and women of the ISP Division of Internal Investigation are committed to conducting investigations which identify criminal misconduct in state facilities,” stated ISP Col. Jamal Simington.

“It is imperative those who reside and work at these institutions are able to enjoy a safe environment which contributes to the best quality of life, free of any wrongdoing.”

This case has been turned over to the Union County state’s attorney.