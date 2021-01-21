Choate workers encouraged to take COVID-19 vaccine

Public health organizations and state medical programs are banding together to encourage COVID-19 vaccinations for employees of the Choate Developmental Center in Anna.

A joint press release sent out on Wednesday from the Southern Seven Health Department, Illinois Department of Human Services, AFSCME Council 31 and the Illinois League of Advocates for the Developmentally Disabled.

In the statement, Choate staff personnel were urged to take the vaccine for COVID-19. Choate Development Center has made the COVID-19 vaccine available onsite since Friday, Jan. 15.

“The health, safety, and well-being of the staff and residents of the Choate Developmental Center is crucial to our community,” the press release stated.

“The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration, and the best, independent scientific research all agree that the vaccine helps provide safe and effective protection against the virus and will help us get back to normal.”

The press release further encouraged citizens to continue wearing face coverings and practicing social distancing measures for the safety of the community.