Christmas bazaar, raffle, soup lunch planned at Cobden church

A Christmas bazaar, raffle and soup lunch are planned Saturday, Dec. 3, in the parish hall at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Cobden.

The bazaar and raffle are a holiday season tradition presented by the Ladies Sodality at the Cobden church.

The activities are being held in conjunction with Cobden’s Christmas in the Village celebration on Dec. 3.

The bazaar is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Crafts, baked goods and other food items will be featured.

A soup lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The raffle will feature a quilt set by Betty Cerny, earrings by Marilyn Boysen, a peach wood pen and necklace set by Ray Flamm, art by Paulette Aronson, and candlesticks and wine glasses. Raffle tickets are $1 each, or six for $5.