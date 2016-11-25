'Christmas at Cross' events set

Christmas holiday season events are planned at the Cross of Peace at Bald Knob Mountain near Alto Pass.

“Christmas at the Cross” is planned on four consecutive Saturdays between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

On Nov. 26, Dec. 3, Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, Christmas and gospel music are planned each afternoon.

Each day also will feature homemade Christmas cookies, a display of nativity scenes from local supporters, story time for children and the sights and sounds of Christmas.

The schedule for “Christmas at the Cross” follows:

Nov. 26: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., music by David Isom from Old Time Way. 4 p.m., Christmas story time for children.

Dec. 3: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., music by members from the Tomcat Hill Social Club (Jerry Griffin, Roy Davis, Joe Stafford, Bill Fusion). 4 p.m., Christmas story time for children.

Dec. 10: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., music by soloist Laura Cates-Duncan. 4 p.m., Christmas story time for children.

Dec. 17: noon to 2 p.m., music by Smokey Hollow String Band. 2 p.m., Christmas story time for children.

Christmas cookies will be provided for a donation; other snacks and soft drinks will be available for sale at the welcome center at the cross.