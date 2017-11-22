Christmas in Downtown Anna activities planned

Pancake breakfast, bbq lunch offered

Shawnee Hills Christian Academy is planning a pancake breakfast, bbq lunch and craft sale on Saturday, Nov. 25 at the Main Street Center in Anna.

The pancake breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the bbq lunch is from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meals are by donation only and carry out is available.

Breakfast will be pancakes, sausage, fruit, milk, juice and coffee.

Lunch will be bbq pork sandwiches, slaw, green beans, desserts, tea, lemonade and coffee.

The craft sale will include a Christmas tree decorated with ornaments that students made. The ornaments will be available for sale along with other things.

Holiday Bazaar set at arts center

The Anna Arts Center is planning to host a Holiday Bazaar on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. The arts center is located at 125 West Davie Street in Anna.

Girl Scouts will be singing Christmas carols from 9:30 a.m. to 9:45 p.m. The 4th grade through high school art exhibit will also be on display.

At the bazaar will be artists, crafters, colorful original paintings, P.AST ornaments and gifts, Christmas decorations and wreaths, unique pieces of jewelry, It Works!, Anna walking tour books, handmade soaps, lotions, candles, handmade and crocheted items, quilts, Family Creations 4 You, wood crafts, baked goods, Girl Scouts’ crafts, Scentsy, Origami Owl, Younique skin care and makeup, Lipsense and Plunder Jewelry.

Jus10’s hosting Holiday Bazaar

A Holiday Bazaar is planned at Jus10’s Frozen Yogurt and Dessert Shoppe, located at 334 S. Main Street in Anna, on Saturday, Nov. 25.

The bazaar is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vendors include Shelly Glasco-Pearl from Norwex and Thirty-One, Mary Kay Miller with Airmoji, Stacey Plott with The Pampered Chef, Paige Lacy with Avon, Shelly Pender with Jamberry, Becky Hileman with Paparazzi Jewelry and Alice Jolene Boutique and Sharon Laster with First Class Cookies.

Open house set at This N That

This N That Resale and Boutique is planning to host their annual Christmas open house on Saturday, Nov. 25.

There will be special sales, foot tastings, sweet treats and more.

The shop is over 9,000 square feet and is home to over 20 vendors.

Christmas concert slated

A Christmas Concert, part of Christmas in Downtown Anna, is scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 25, at 7 p.m. at St. Anne’s Church.

The church is located at 507 S. Main Street in Anna.

Music will be by Steve Hornbeak with guest guitarist Nicky V.

It will be an evening of original music by Steve Hornbeak along with Christmas and Gospel favorites with lots of special guests.

An offering will be donated to St. Anne’s Church.

Reindeer 5K Run/Walk set

The fourth annual Reindeer 5K Run/Walk is scheduled on Saturday, Nov. 25 at 8 a.m., beginning at the Anna Arts Center.

A kids fun run will begin at 9 a.m.; afterwards, they will have the opportunity to make Christmas ornaments to take home. The fun run and crafts are free.

Runners and walkers are asked to wear their most festive Christmas running gear.

Registration is $20 before the race and $25 on race day.

To register online, go to www.active.com. Race fees are non-refundable.

Craft/vendor expo planned

The Auxiliary to the VFW is hosting a Craft/Vendor Expo at Anna-Jonesboro Community High School on Saturday, Nov. 25, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Over 50 vendors will be available. There will be lots of various gifts, jewelry, candies, cookies, crafts of all kinds, books and raffles.

Poor Boys BBQ will be serving lunch. They will also have ribs for sale for $20 a rack.

To pre-order ribs, call Linda Jackson at 833-7737.

Free gift wrapping for local items

Remax Southern, Union County Chamber of Commerce and Union County Women in Business is offering free gift wrapping on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, beginning at noon, for locally purchased items.

Bring boxed items and receipt to Remax Southern/chamber office at 301 S. Main Street in Anna.

Carols at Candlelight set at St. Anne’s

The PAST organization of Union County is planning to host its annual Carols at Candlelight event on Sunday, Dec. 3, in Anna.

Carols at Candlelight is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at historic St. Anne’s Church, which is located along South Main Street.

Parking is available half a block away, behind Stinson Memorial Library.

Music will be presented by The Back Porch Company. Members of the group are Warren and Carla Anderson, Stuart Anderson and Richard Johnson.

The Back Porch Company performs bluegrass music. The group has performed at many events in the area.

Following the presentation by The Back Porch Company, group caroling is planned. Refreshments will be served.

All are welcome to attend. Visitors can come and go, or come and stay according to their schedule.