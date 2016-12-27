Home / News / Christmas program presented
During the Shawnee Hills Christian Academy Christmas program on Dec. 14, the kindergarten through 6th grade students sang “Go Tell it on the Mountain.” Photo by Amber Skelton.

The Shawnee Hills Christian Academy in Anna presented a Christmas program on Thursday, Dec. 15, at Anna Heights Baptist Church.

The students performed “A Night to Remember,” written by Glenda Bond, a teacher at the school, and her husband Geoff Bond. In the musical, an angel leads Ben, a modern-day kid, through the story of Jesus’ birth in Bethlehem.

The kindergarten through 6th grade students sang “Go Tell it on the Mountain.”

Students also exhibited their art work and crafts they made during the semester.

