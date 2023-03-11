Home / Home
Union County Historical and Genealogy Society board member Frances Swedlund poses with some of the items that will be available at the society’s Christmas Shop, which is scheduled to open this weekend. Photo provided.

Christmas Shop scheduled to open

Fri, 11/03/2023 - 1:08pm admin

The Christmas Shop at 117 S. Appleknocker in Cobden is scheduled to open for its 21st season at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

The shop is scheduled to be open on weekends through Sunday, Dec. 17.

Hours on Saturdays will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoon hours will be by chance.

The new, gently used and upscale items featured this year include wildlife and Hallmark ornaments, trees of all sizes,  wreaths, Dept. 56, Waterford, vintage Barbie, nativities, lights, antique beaded bags, ink pens and sleds.

The Christmas Shop is the primary fund-raiser for the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society, which is an all volunteer organization. The society owns and operates the Union County Museum in Cobden.

More information is available by calling 893-2865, 893-2567 or 893-2067. 

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

