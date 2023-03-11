Christmas Shop scheduled to open

The Christmas Shop at 117 S. Appleknocker in Cobden is scheduled to open for its 21st season at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 4.

The shop is scheduled to be open on weekends through Sunday, Dec. 17.

Hours on Saturdays will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Sundays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday afternoon hours will be by chance.

The new, gently used and upscale items featured this year include wildlife and Hallmark ornaments, trees of all sizes, wreaths, Dept. 56, Waterford, vintage Barbie, nativities, lights, antique beaded bags, ink pens and sleds.

The Christmas Shop is the primary fund-raiser for the Union County Historical and Genealogy Society, which is an all volunteer organization. The society owns and operates the Union County Museum in Cobden.

More information is available by calling 893-2865, 893-2567 or 893-2067.