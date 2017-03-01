Christmas trees can find new life after holidays

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at Rend Lake is looking to repurpose live Christmas trees.

All donated trees will be bundled together to create underwater fish structures.

The Corps of Engineers notes that bundling the trees and weighting them down in the water will give them a variety of purposes such as providing feeding areas for fish of all sizes and a safe refuge for small fish and excellent fishing spots for anglers.

Christmas trees can be placed at Rend Lake boat ramps or parking lot locations by Jan. 18.

Locations at Rend Lake include the Sugar Creek parking lot, located at the intersection of Licata and Mine 21 roads; the Dam West boat ramp, located on the west end of the main dam; or the Jackie Branch boat ramp, located north of Route 154 across from the Barren Township building.

Christmas trees will be accepted at these locations until Jan. 18.

Working through a new partnership with the Marion Park District, two additional collection locations have been created this year.

Trees can be dropped off until Jan. 18 at Ray Fosse Park at the “Goofy Golf” parking lot, located just north of Route 13 on the east end of Marion at 519 Parish Ave. or at Pyramid Park in the northernmost picnic shelter parking lot at 1300 Bevabeck Dr.