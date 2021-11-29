Christmas in Village planned in Cobden

Christmas in the Village is scheduled to return this year in Cobden on Saturday, Dec. 4.

Holiday bazaars and open houses highlight a variety of events that climax with a presentation of Christmas lights in the village’s downtown park.

The Union Congregational Church on West Ash Street plans to host an open house from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The historic church, which is known for its beautiful stained-glass windows, will feature an exhibit on the works of C. Joe Thomas.

Thomas was a cofounder of the Union County Museum in Cobden and was a talented artist. Examples of his work will include paintings and carvings.

A collection of nativity scenes will also be featured.

Bazaars featuring holiday decorations, gifts, crafts and homemade treats will be offered at the Union County Museum’s Christmas Shop, the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall and the Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

St. Joseph Church will serve a selection of soups for lunch from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Cobden is the home of an antique mall and restaurants that will be open and celebrating the holiday season. Most shops open for business between 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Cobden has recently experienced the opening of Highway 51 BBQ and hosts two popular restaurants, The Iron Whisk and Little House of Tacos.

Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to appear at the downtown park shelter from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Carolers will start performing in the afternoon.

The Cobden School Band plans to present a Christmas concert near the downtown shelter in the late afternoon (with the time to be announced).

The celebration will conclude after the band concert with the presentation of the Christmas lights at the shelter.

More information can be found online at www.cobdenil.com or by calling Cobden Village Hall at 618-893-2425.

A schedule of the events will be available at the Union County Museum and Cobden Village Shops/Packrats Paradise.