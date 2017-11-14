Christmas in Village planned in Olmsted

The Village of Olmsted plans to celebrate its second annual Christmas in the Village on Saturday, Dec. 9.

The event is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Front Street.

Christmas in the Village is scheduled to feature the following activities:

A light parade with Santa, with a lighted float prize. The birth of Jesus and a live nativity.

The Night Before Christmas story with the Rev. Buddy Walls.

Foods. Children’s activities, such as cookie decorating and ornament making.

An open mic for Christmas talent. A toy donation drive. A hayride.

A Christmas light contest with prizes. An ugly sweater contest with prizes.

The committee which is organizing the event welcomes help in bringing the celebration together.

To learn more about the event and how to help, the following contact information is shared:

For general information, contact city hall at 618-742-6487.

For information about food, the toy drive, activities and Christmas vendors, contact Sondra Thornton at 618-745-6341.

For information about the parade, contact David Laird Jr. at 618-967-2231.

For information about the nativity, contact Starla Sharp at 618-697-9781.

For set up information, contact David Sharp at 618-559-1443.

For other information regarding volunteers, contact Becky Mueller at 618-521-5228.

Meetings to plan for the event are scheduled at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays at the fire department until the event.