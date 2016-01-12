Christmas in Village set

Cobden plans to welcome the holiday season with the eighth annual Christmas in the Village holiday celebration on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Bazaars and open houses highlight a variety of events that climax with the presentation of the Christmas lights in the village’s downtown park.

The Old Feed Store on Appleknocker Street is scheduled to host an open house, with a hospitality table featuring Christmas treats.

A pancake breakfast is planned from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Craft and art vendors will be set up.

Santa Claus is scheduled to visit from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. and will have goody bags for children.

The Union Congregational Church at 115 W. Ash St., with assistance from the Union County Historical Society, plans to have an open house and exhibit of nativity scenes and angels from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Bazaars featuring holiday decorations, gifts, crafts and homemade treats are planned at the Union County Museum’s Christmas Shop, the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall and the Apostolic Lighthouse Church.

St. Joseph Catholic Church plans to serve a variety of soups for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Cobden is home to a variety of unique shops and restaurants that will be open and celebrating the holiday season.

Southern Illinois author Pamela Hearon plans to have a book signing from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the anthill gallery.

The First Baptist Church in Cobden plans to have a live nativity scene during the afternoon in the downtown Cobden area.

The celebration is scheduled to conclude at 5 p.m. when Santa Claus will lead a walk from The Old Feed Store to the downtown park for the presentation of the Christmas lights.