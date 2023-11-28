Christmas in the Village set in Cobden

Christmas in the Village is planned Saturday, Dec. 3, in Cobden.

Holiday bazaars and other activities highlight a variety of events that will climax with a presentation of the Christmas lights in the village’s downtown park.

Christmas in the Village is scheduled to start with a 5K run/walk and 1 mile fun run. The race is scheduled at 10 a.m. at the Cobden Community Park between Old U.S. Route 51 and Appleknocker Road. Same day registration begins at 9 a.m.

The Old Feed Store at 111 N. Appleknocker is scheduled to be openfrom 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will host a holiday craft and vendor table. A hospitality table with refreshments and other spirit of Christmas activities are planned. Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus are scheduled to appear from 10 a.m. to noon and from 1 p.m. to 3p.m.

Cobden’s downtown park is scheduled to have inflatable games, miniature horses, a s’mores pit, a food vendor and the Union County Animal Control mistletoe kissing booth.

The resource center for the Union County Historical Society at 103 N. Appleknocker (the former medical clinic) is scheduled to have a nativity exhibit and sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Union County Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker also is scheduled to be open.

A craft fair and art show sale are planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cobden Presbyterian Church, which is located at 103 N. Jefferson. The event will feature a display and a sale of paintings by local artists and vendors with unique crafts.

Bazaars featuring holiday crafts and homemade treats will be offered at the St. Joseph Catholic Church parish hall and at the Apostolic Lighthouse Church. A soup lunch is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Church.

The Christmas Shop for the Benefit of the Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker is scheduled to be openfrom 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will feature decorations, gifts and other merchandise.

Wine Trail Mercantile plans to host the Lucky R Mobile Petting Zoo and will have other activities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Several shops and restaurants also are scheduled to be open, including Cobden Village Shops/Packrats Paradise, The Iron Whisk, Little House of Tacos and Old Route 51 BBQ.

Carolers will start performing in the afternoon and tour the town.

The Cobden School Band is scheduled to a Christmas concert near the downtown shelter starting at 3:30 p.m. Carolers will sing before the band performs.

The celebration will conclude after the band concert with the presentation of the Christmas lights at the shelter.

More information can be found online at www.cobdenil.com or by calling Cobden Village Hall at 618-893-2425.

A schedule of the events will be available at the Union County Museum and at all activities.