Church celebrates 200th anniversary

St. John’s Church near Dongola celebrated its 200th anniversary Sept. 17-18 with an open house and a celebration service.

Sunday’s celebration included a service, lunch, games and surrey rides.

The church welcomed visitors to an open house on Saturday. Visitors could tour the church and learn about the history of St. John’s.

Several former pastors who served as far back as 1973 returned to remember with the congregation.

The church’s history dates back to 1816, when it was formed by early settlers.