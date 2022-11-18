Home / Home

Church offers dinner for Thanksgiving

Fri, 11/18/2022 - 5:48pm admin

A Union County church is planning to offer a Thanksgiving dinner for members of the community.

The free dinner will be served by the First Evangelical Presbyterian Church in Anna.

Those who would like a dinner are asked to call 833-5225 to make a reservation by noon on Monday, Nov. 21.

Meals are scheduled to be delivered between 11 a.m. and noon on Thanksgiving Day, which is Thursday, Nov. 24.

Donations are being accepted for the meal. Information is available by contacting the church.

