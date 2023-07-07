Circuit clerk announces custom smartphone app

Union County Circuit Clerk Keri E. Clark announces the release of a custom smartphone application.

Clark said in a news release that the app will serve as a new way for the clerk’s office to connect with Union County residents by providing information quickly and efficiently to anyone with a smartphone.

The Union County Circuit Clerk app was developed by TheGovApp.com, a brand of OCV, LLC, which specializes in mobile app development for clerk’s offices and government agencies across the country.

Grant funding has allowed for purchase and maintaining of the app.

The app offers quick access to items of public interest and is easy to use.

With just a few clicks, users can access features such as a circuit clerk’s message, searching court cases, making a payment, court forms, jury duty information, eFile, contacting the circuit clerk’s office, the daily court docket and more.

The app is available for download for free in the App Store and Google Play. Search “Union County Circuit Clerk, IL.”