City of Anna honored for work during 2020 census

The City of Anna has been recognized for the support it showed during the 2020 nationwide federal census.

The recognition was noted at a regular meeting of the Anna City Council which was held Tuesday evening, March 2. The meeting was at Anna City Hall.

The city was recognized by U.S. Census Bureau director Dr. Steven D. Dillingham as an “invaluable member of the 2020 Census Community Partnership and Engagement Program. We appreciated the efforts you made in making the Partnership Program a success and helping achieve a successful 2020 Census.”

Mayor Steve Hartline received a letter from Marilyn A. Sanders, the U.S. Census Bureau’s Chicago regional director.

Sanders thanked the City of Anna for its “valuable partnership” during the 2020 census, which took place during the nationwide coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic.

“With your support, the Region exceeded the National Self-Response Rate of 67 percent and had the highest self-response rate among all Regions, of 69.8 percent.”

Sander wrote that in collaboration with more than 50,500 partners that collectively held nearly 64,750 events and made more than 70,450 commitments, “you exhibited enormous dedication, creativity, and support in developing outreach and marketing activities that engaged, educated, and encouraged households to complete the 2020 Census, particularly in historically underserved communities.”

The City of Anna worked hard during 2020 to ensure participation in the census. Several special events were conducted in the community to help promote participation in the census.

“Your valuable contributions will ensure critical planning over the next decade,” Sanders stated.