City of Anna offers tribute to those who have served community

Unwavering community support has led to new improvements at the Anna Business Park.

When plans were first revealed to dedicate the portion of Illinois Route 146 from Anna to Vienna as the Sergeant Brian Romines Memorial Highway, efforts began at Anna City Hall and in the city’s public works department to join in honoring him.

An area where the business park meets the new memorial highway was designated as a space of honor and remembrance for those who have served the community in remarkable ways.

Improvements include a landscaped area and a renaming of roads in the business park.

In the early planning stages, Anna Evergreen Nurseries agreed to provide a tree that was planted in memory of Sgt. Romines.

“Union County has been a great place to work and do business,” said Jason Tabor, manager of the nursery. “We’re happy for the opportunity to give something back for such a good cause.”

The tree is a 15-foot bald cypress, which was installed at the head of a drainage area that flows through the business park.

When approached, Anna Quarries did not hesitate to provide the 24 tons of rip rap needed to give the area a landscaped appearance.

“Just let us know what you need, and we’ll be ready for you,” said Will Pyatt, manager of the quarries.

Phil Hileman of Rendleman & Hileman Funeral Homes graciously provided a memorial plaque in honor of Sgt. Romine and the city has added a willow oak tree to the area.

“It makes you proud to be part of a community that joins together so easily. We had willing and generous donors, not to mention city workers like Bill (Sharp) and Lonnie (Lewis), who adjusted their schedules to bring out the heavy equipment needed to get the job done,” said Tom Caldwell, the city’s arborist, who organized the project.

At a meeting in June, the Anna City Council agreed that the main road entering the business park and running toward Dogwalk Road would be renamed as Romines Drive.

Enterprise Drive will remain the same, and the addresses of existing businesses will not change.

“It’s a gesture of respect that also represents growth and development,” said city council member Martha Ann Webb.

(Editor’s note: this article and the accompanying photograph were shared by Tom Caldwell.)