City of Anna receives $52,250 grant to save on energy costs

The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, IEPA, on May 6 announced that its Office of Energy has awarded $422,250 in grant funding to four Illinois wastewater treatment facilities.

IEPA announced the awarding of the following grants:

City of Anna, Union County, $52,250.

City of Rock Island, Rock Island County, $45,000

Village of Romeoville, Will County, $200,000.

Thorn Creek Basin Sanitary District, Chicago Heights, Cook and Will counties, $125,000.

The grant opportunity was announced in December 2019 as part of the Office of Energy’s Wastewater Treatment Plant Energy Efficiency Program.

The funded projects will reduce the amount of energy consumed by wastewater treatment operations thereby reducing energy costs for Illinois residents.

“We are pleased to assist these municipal wastewater organizations with funding to achieve the already identified energy efficiency improvements,” IEPA director John J. Kim said in a news release.

“These grants will reduce energy demand as well as operating costs.”

Illinois EPA scored grant applications based on the energy savings per dollar funded, the energy rate paid by the applicant facility and the energy cost to treat 1 million gallons of wastewater at the facility.

The City of Anna currently spends over $84,000 a year on electricity to operate its wastewater treatment plant, which is located along North Lime Kiln Road. The city has 1,783 sewer customers.

With improvements funded by the grant, the city is hoping to be able to save about 56 percent on the cost of electricity to operate the plant, Anna city administrator Dori Bigler said.

Ameren also will be support the Anna project with $38,000 provided through a rebate incentive program.

Anna’s waste water treatment plant has been in operation since 1990. The energy efficiency project is scheduled to include the replacement of such equipment as a fan, pumps, blowers and a monitoring system.

Plans call for installation of the new equipment to begin in mid-July.

The $422,250 in grant funding will be leveraged by an estimated $16,018,574 in matching funds being applied toward the projects from the grantees.

The grants will enable these municipal organizations to make energy efficiency upgrades to wastewater equipment identified by previous energy audits, in some cases audits were provided at no-cost by the Office of Energy.

These grants will save the grantees 2,431,955 kWhs of energy annually, which translates to significant money savings.

The funds for the grant program are provided by the U.S. Department of Energy’s State Energy Program, SEP.