Civil legal assistance available

Free civil legal help is being made available twice each month in Cairo.

The assistance is being hosted by the Alexander-Pulaski NAACP with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid.

Help is scheduled to be made available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month inside the First National Bank at 800 Washington Ave.

Those seeking assistance can meet with a lawyer to discuss such concerns as:

Housing issues. Education issues. Expungement/sealing. Powers of attorney. Debt/bankruptcy. Guardianship. Public benefits appeals. Wills. Family law. And other matters.

Criminal, malpractice, personal injury or discrimination cases are not taken.

Appointments are required. Appointments can be made by calling 618-734-9188.