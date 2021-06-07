Civil legal assistance available
Free civil legal help is being made available twice each month in Cairo.
The assistance is being hosted by the Alexander-Pulaski NAACP with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid.
Help is scheduled to be made available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month inside the First National Bank at 800 Washington Ave.
Those seeking assistance can meet with a lawyer to discuss such concerns as:
Housing issues. Education issues. Expungement/sealing. Powers of attorney. Debt/bankruptcy. Guardianship. Public benefits appeals. Wills. Family law. And other matters.
Criminal, malpractice, personal injury or discrimination cases are not taken.
Appointments are required. Appointments can be made by calling 618-734-9188.