Home / Home

Civil legal assistance available

Tue, 07/06/2021 - 5:45pm admin

Free civil legal help is being made available twice each month in Cairo.

The assistance is being hosted by the Alexander-Pulaski NAACP with Land of Lincoln Legal Aid.

Help is scheduled to be made available from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the second and fourth Friday of each month inside the First National Bank at 800 Washington Ave.

Those seeking assistance can meet with a lawyer to discuss such concerns as:

Housing issues. Education issues. Expungement/sealing. Powers of attorney. Debt/bankruptcy. Guardianship. Public benefits appeals. Wills. Family law. And other matters.

Criminal, malpractice, personal injury or discrimination cases are not taken.

Appointments are required. Appointments can be made by calling 618-734-9188.

The Gazette-Democrat

112 Lafayette St.
Anna, Illinois 62906
Office Number: (618) 833-2158
Email: news@annanews.com

Sign Up For Breaking News

Stay informed on our latest news!

CAPTCHA
This question is for testing whether you are a human visitor and to prevent automated spam submissions.
6 + 7 =
Solve this simple math problem and enter the result. E.g. for 1+3, enter 4.
Site Design, Programming & Development by Surf New Media
Comment Here