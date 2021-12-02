Civil War Weekend planned at arts center

Civil War Weekend activities are planned Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 19-21, at the Shawnee Hills Arts Council’s Anna Arts Center and Heritage House in Jonesboro.

The upcoming events are being sponsored by the Shawnee Hills Arts Council, the PAST organization of Union County and the Looking for Lincoln National Heritage Area.

Blue and Gray Dinner

A Blue and Gray Dinner is planned at 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at the Anna Arts Center. The arts center is located at 125 W. Davie St.

The guest speaker is scheduled to be Dr. Trevor Steinbach from Genoa.

Steinbach has been portraying Civil War medical officers since the early 1990s. He has made more than 700 presentations.

The Kitchen on Lafayette in Anna is catering the dinner. Tickets are $25. Those who want to purchase tickets are asked to RSVP by no later than Feb. 15 by emailing vabchlee@gmail.com or calling 904-625-1109.

Saturday: Speakers, Exhibits, Vendors

Saturday’s Civil War Weekend activities at the arts center are scheduled to include speakers, exhibits and vendors.

The presentations by speakers, as well as exhibits, are free and open to all.

The schedule of presentations by speakers follows:

10 a.m., Dr. Trevor Steinbach, Medicine in the Civil war.

11 a.m., Dr. Susan A. Whitemountain, topic to be announced.

1 p.m., Darrel Dexter, The Emancipation of Harry in Union County, Illinois.

2 p.m., Duane Hileman, A Family Divided in the Civil War.

Reader’s Theater

A reader’s theater presentation of “Louisa May Alcott’s War” is planned at 7 p.m. Saturday at the arts center. Admission is $10.

Open House

PAST of Union County plans to host an open house on Sunday, Feb. 21, at Heritage House, which is located at 102 S. Main St. in Jonesboro.

The open house is scheduled from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Admission is free.

Local Civil War items are scheduled to be on display.

Traveling Exhibit

“The Illinois Freedom Project Traveling Exhibit” is scheduled to be on display at the arts center from Wednesday, Feb. 17, through Saturday, Feb. 20. Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The exhibit is sponsored by the National Park Service, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and the Looking for Lincoln National Heritage Area.

“The Illinois Freedom Project Traveling Exhibit” features large story boards which tell about the struggles for freedom in Illinois. Several Southern Illinois people are included in the exhibit.

Masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

For reservations or for more information, call 904-625-1109, email vabchlee@gmail.com or see www.facebook.com/AnnaArts Center.