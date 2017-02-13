Civil War Weekend will feature variety of activities

A Civil War Weekend is planned Feb. 16-19 at the Shawnee Hills Art Council/Anna Arts Center in Anna.

The arts council/arts center has announced that highlights for the weekend include presentation of a play, “Soldier Come Home”; exhibits, which include guns and quilts; reenactors and storytelling; and Civil War era food and music.

At 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, the Anna Arts Center plans to present the play “Soldier, Come Home,” written by Frank W. Wicks.

Tickets are $15. To make a reservation, or for more information, call Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

On Friday night, Feb. 17, at 6 p.m., a Blue and Gray Dinner is scheduled to feature Christian McWhirter, a research historian at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum in Springfield.

McWhirter plans to discuss “Battle Hymns: The Power and Popularity of Music in the Civil War.”

For reservations at $20 each, call 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

Saturday, Feb. 18, from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., the Anna Arts Center is scheduled to be open for people to visit exhibits, listen to guest speakers on the effects of the Civil War in Southern Illinois, take part in children activities and hear some Civil War era music.

Highlights include: Civil War Era guns and quilts, Civil War reenactors, Civil War era memorabilia and Kirkpatrick Pottery. All activities during the day are free and everyone is invited.

At 7 p.m. on Saturday, the Anna Arts Center plans to again present the play “Soldier, Come Home.” For reservations at $15 each, call 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

On Sunday, Feb. 19, at 1 p.m., a bus tour of Civil War historic sites is planned.

At 2:50 p.m., exhibit contest winners will be recognized.

At 3 p.m.,the Anna Arts Center plans to present the play “Soldier, Come Home.”

The PAST organization of Union County, where Anna is located, plans to host an open house on Sunday, Feb. 19, from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Heritage House for $5 each. Heritage House is located at 102 S. Main St. in Jonesboro, Ill.

The Anna Arts Center is located at 125 W. Davie St. in Anna.

For more information about the weekend, or to learn how to participate in the program or exhibits, contact Lee Hackney at 904-625-1109 or email vabchlee@gmail.com.

Heritage House Museum

Quits, Civil War era items, clothing, pictures and other items will be on display at the PAST Heritage House, in conjunction with an upcoming annual Civil War Weekend at the Anna Arts Center in Anna.

The Heritage House Museum is located at 102 S. Main St. in Jonesboro. The museum is scheduled to be open from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 19. Admission is $5, but students are free.

An annual “Lincoln and the Civil War in Union County” bus tour also is planned on Feb. 19.

The cost for the tour, which begins at 1 p.m., will be $10. To reserve a seat on the bus, call Duane Hileman at 833-8745. The bus will leave from the Anna Arts Center on West Davie Street.