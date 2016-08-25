Clare Bunyan, Cobden, crowned as 2016 Union County Fair queen

The 2016 Union County Fair queen was crowned Sunday night in Anna.

The new queen is Clare Bunyan, 20, of Cobden. She is the daughter of Chris and Jill Bunyan.

First runner-up in the queen pageant was Brookelyn Cast, 18, of Cobden. She is the daughter of Melodie and Buddy Cast.

Second runner-up was Katelynn Cook, 20, of Jonesboro. She is the daughter of Stacy DeHarpart and Brian Cook.

Jericha Carter was named as Ms. Congeniality. She is the daughter of Tom Carter and Amanda Carter (Fox).

The pageant also featured the crowning of Little Miss Union County and Junior Miss Union County.

Avery Osman, 11, of Anna, was crowned as Little Miss Union County. She is the daughter of Eric and Janice Osman.

Addison Osman, 14, of Anna, was crowned as Junior Miss Union County. She is the daughter of Eric and Janice Osman.